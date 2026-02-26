هو أحد أفضل خمسة مهاجمين في العالم – ديني يشيد بأوسيمين

صنّف تروي ديني، مهاجم واتفورد السابق، فيكتور أوسيمين، مهاجم منتخب نيجيريا، كواحد من أفضل خمسة مهاجمين في العالم حالياً.
أعلن ديني ذلك على خلفية الأداء التهديفي الرائع للاعب الدولي النيجيري، حيث سجل هدفاً ضد يوفنتوس ليساعد غلطة سراي في تأمين مكان في دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا.
في محادثة مع سي بي اس سبورتس غولازو صرح نجم برمنغهام السابق في البرنامج أن أوسيمين موهوب تقنياً وبدنياً.
كل الدوريات تتمنى ضمه؛ فهو قوي البنية، عنيد، وخشن الطباع. لا تفهموني خطأ، فهو ليس من النوع الأنيق، وليس مهاجماً من طراز هاري كين.
"عندما تشاهده، من الناحية الفنية، ستجده جيدًا جدًا. سيُلحق بك الأذى، ويمكنه ربط اللعب، والركض خلف المدافعين، وهو يسجل الأهداف، وهذا هو الأهم."
"إن الكثير من أسباب عدم انتقاله إلى نادٍ آخر كانت مالية، وهي قيمة يضعها لنفسه ويريدها، والأندية غير مستعدة لتلبية ذلك."
واختتم اللاعب الإنجليزي حديثه قائلاً: "أعتقد أنه عندما تبدأ في النظر إليه، ستجد أن قيمته ستكون عالية دائمًا، وإذا نظرت إليه، فلن تجد سوى لاعب أو اثنين في أوروبا يتفوقان عليه في كل شيء".
See someone’s shattered jaws all over the floor…… LMAOoo.
If the above statements are truly from Troy Deeney, the most critical of all analysts, then this case is settled…. LMAaooo
A tortoise can never understand the perspective of a giraffe. Same way riffraffs are not built and raised to recognize greatness.
Osimhen is not good, Osimhen is not great, yet for you he’s always comparable to Halaand and Mbappe……. LMAOOoo….is it until a prophet falls from the sky to tell you you are a lunatic before you accept you are…..??!
Praise is nice, but it’s especially important when it comes from a fellow professional.
That’s why peer reviews are so highly valued across professions.
It’s praise from someone who is not just talking the talk, but has walked the walk.
Someone like Deeney, a former premier league level striker. And when a legend like Del Pierro who has won everything in the game and is a total icon for Juve and Italy, when someone like that praises you, then case closed. You are good!
“Only one or two players in Europe are better than him in every department”
This statement speaks volumes of VO9 in round leather game. Give him standing ovation,pls.
Hehehehe…if all these encomiums is coming from world class ex players, great achievers with massive silverwear in their trophy cabinet like their ibrahimovic, david beckham, xavi, iniesta, R9, etc then I will understand the reason for the fire works been thrown all around the forum…lol
But not from the most below average player of all time(troy Deeney) who’s only biggest club that he ever played for was a mushroom watford club and his biggest achievements ever in his almost two decades of football career is; football League/EFL Championship second-place promotion: 2014–15,
FA Cup runner-up: 2018–19
Individual and finally PFA Team of the Year: 2014–15 Championship…. And thats all…..lmao….