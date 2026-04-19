إيهيناتشو يسجل هدفين ويقود سلتيك إلى نهائي كأس اسكتلندا

سجل كيليتشي إيهيناتشو هدفين ليقود سلتيك إلى فوز ساحق بنتيجة 6-2 على سانت ميرين، ليضمن بذلك مكانه في نهائي كأس اسكتلندا، بحسب التقارير. Completesports.com.
دخل المهاجم النيجيري كبديل في الدقيقة 83، ليحل محل يانغ هيون جون، وكان له تأثير فوري خلال الوقت الإضافي.
تقدم سلتيك بنتيجة 2-0 في الوقت الأصلي بفضل هدفي دايزن مايدا وأنتوني رالستون.
اقرأ أيضا:ميزات آينا، أونيي على مقاعد البدلاء بينما يسحق فورست بيرنلي، مما يعزز آمال البقاء
لكن ميكائيل ماندرون سجل هدفين في الشوط الثاني ليعادل النتيجة لسانت ميرين ويجبر المباراة على خوض وقت إضافي.
ثم أعاد إيهيناتشو التقدم لسلتيك في الدقيقة 96 قبل أن يضيف هدفه الثاني بعد خمس دقائق ليحسم الفوز الساحق.
وقد سجل اللاعب البالغ من العمر 29 عاماً ستة أهداف في جميع المسابقات مع سلتيك هذا الموسم.
بقلم أديبوي أموسو
Senior man. To be candid I see iheanacho has the missing link in chele’s diamond. A player with a sweet left foot and an eye for a pass..I hope chele can invite him for up coming friendlies ,let’s see what he can offer..
Original 442, we ask you to rest your matter over kelechi.
Original 442, I wike said you are wicked joooo.
Iheanacho Thegenacho. Iheanacho Ziggy Zaga. Iheanacho Zaga Zigi . You are far better than others. Heaven bless Iheanacho and all deserved Super Eagles strikers.
Tarara the parara.
Parara piroro. The multiple identity juggernaut.
Climbing for Nigeria. Olympic climbing gold medalist.
Tarara the great. Parara, parara!
Ah ah! What kind of nonsense talk is this ke? Honestly some of you people are absloteuly unbelevable!
Chaii! God forbid, Iheanacho playing in the SE??? And the hope and dream of over 200 million treated as hopelessly as that?? Wish kain crase talk be dat??
In fact a pesin like yuh shud be locked up and never allowed to voice any opinion concerning our footbal,
Kai! what a useless opinion, if yuh had noting that made sense to said den said noting abeg jare!
سرقة!
Lol. 442 (aka Yaishman, Yaboah, and other fake IDs that pretend to be illiterate and deliberately use bad English and spelling), giving a sarcastic comment and then replying to himself as Yaishman. You’re pretending to be criticising the same comment you made as 442 you made as first comment above.
Why can’t you wear a single mask? Rather than being two-faced and using 442 to try to appear sane. Then, using the fake Yaishman, Yaboah, etc IDs. to troll forumites whose views on certain players (like Alex Iwobi, whom you hate) you disagree with.
At least, Larry is a known tribalist and doesn’t hide it. Own your good or bad (tribalistic) reputation with your full chest. Don’t be an undercover coward, while acting and deceiving yourself that you’re otherwise.
Kel abi na kelvin, how far ?
Yuh sir har wat dey called a mugu – I Yaishman ees Yaboah and Original 4-4-2 ba? lool!
Yuh har a confuse shildren – why not ask de original 4-4-2 or yaboah whether hin ees de same as I Yaishman ke?
Check well and shine yur mumu eye b4 yuh cross road without looking oo, hmm na so dem dey do wey be sey molue go run dem ova, nna ehn, in fact yuh are just too stoopid! lmaoo!
if yuh ar hafing noting dat mek sense to said den y not just sharap?
Anyone who has been sad enough to follow me on this platform over the years will know I am a sucker for Iheanacho’s methods as a striker. I actually am of the view that we can still get one, just one good year out of Kelechi Iheanacho (if he is fit).
Victor Osihmen, Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanach inhabit the same ballpark agewise. So, so long as Victor Osihmen remains relevant to the national team, so long as Taiwo Awoniyi remains relevant to call-up consideration, Iheanacho will remain firmly wedged in the conversation – if he stays fit.
Kelechi Iheanacho is his own worst enemy. He reminds me of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho: supremely gifted, yet abjectly lazy players who believe that talent alone will take them to the height of greatness – fools. Messi, Ronaldo, Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic proved that talent with hard work and relentless devotion will not only bring greatness and success, it will also extend your career well beyond your sell-by date. If possible, some of these legends would play into their 50s.
It is not too late for my Kelechi Iheanacho to turn things around. If he works hard, stays focused, and keeps concentration, I think he could be a star player for Nigeria at next year’s Afcon.
I tend to agree that a fit-and-firing Iheanacho is a better option to Osihmen up-front in-lieu of Akor Adams. Adams is a great guy, a team player, a reliable player who goes about his job with the highest level of professionalism seen in the Super Eagles in modern times.
But a boiling hot Iheanacho is a beast of no nation! No nation playing against the Super would be able to contain his trickery, his directness, his unpredictability on the ball. He is able to hoodwink opposition defenders with silky leg movements to go into opposition 18-yard boxes, whence he wreaks havoc.
A lot of people will laugh at my adulation of Iheanacho above, calling me a deluded old man living in the past glory of a player that has lost his way, a player that has lost his mojo, a player that has lost his magic.
And to be honest, I won’t blame them for, indeed, the Iheanacho we see today is a pitiful shadow of his once great self, a relic of a bygone era where he played high echelon football.
But I fail to give up on Iheanacho; I am a sucker for the image and potentials I hold in my head for him, potentials I firmly believe he can still actualise if he changes his mentality, changes his ways, changes his attitude. After all, in the words of Dr Alban: “it’s my life!” or should I say: “it’s his life!”
He will pick form,only when he stop associating with Apama,the Owerri nollywood actor famous for his food skit!Hahaha…!!
The key words are fit and firing and one final afcon.
Scoring a blazing against 17 years old goalkeeper yesterday reminded me of the time he first shone (under 17 world cup in 2013).
Being deemed “surplus to requirements” by a floundering Sevilla this season was an unexpected new low.
I will not cringe if Chelle doesn’t want to have him back sha.
All those players shy of 30 in Eagles are not the “future” of a team that needs revival badly