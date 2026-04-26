جناح ميلوول يتعهد بمستقبل دولي لنيجيريا

أعلن جناح نادي ميلوول، فيمي عزيز، التزامه بتمثيل نيجيريا دولياً. Completeports.com التقارير.
ولد عزيز في إنجلترا لأب نيجيري وأم إسبانية.
اللاعب البالغ من العمر 24 عاماً مؤهل للعب مع منتخبات إنجلترا وإسبانيا ونيجيريا.
موقع Footmercato.net تشير التقارير إلى أن الاتحاد النيجيري لكرة القدم قد تواصل مع اللاعب وممثليه.
وبما أنه لم يشارك في مباريات الشباب مع إنجلترا أو إسبانيا، فإنه حر في اختيار ولائه الدولي دون المرور عبر الفيفا.
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سيوفر عزيز خياراً هجومياً إضافياً لمدرب منتخب نيجيريا إريك سيكو تشيلي.
من الممكن أن يتم اختياره ضمن تشكيلة المنتخب النيجيري لكأس الوحدة في شهر مايو.
كان نجم ريدينغ السابق أحد أفضل اللاعبين في دوري الدرجة الأولى الإنجليزي (Sky Bet Championship) هذا الموسم.
سجل هذا الجناح الموهوب تسعة أهداف وثماني تمريرات حاسمة في 34 مباراة مع ميلوول.
تم اختيار عزيز مؤخراً ضمن فريق الموسم الفائز بالبطولة.
بقلم أديبوي أموسو
Femi Azeez: A Fleeting Flash in the Pan or a Formidable Force in the Pot?
“Azeez will provide Super Eagles head coach Éric Sekou Chelle with another attacking option.”
Femi Azeez also presents the Super Eagles coach with another attacking headache.
Predominantly a right winger, Azeez can also dance with the dandies on the left wing, as a support striker and, at a stretch, as a centre attacking midfielder, akin to the role performed by Lookman in the Afcon.
I will still treat this news of Azeez’s switch to Nigeria as speculations from speculative journalists who are speculating.
Okay the NFF has made contact with the player and his representative, has he agreed? If so, can you provide an official statement from the player and/or his representatives or a social media post where Femi posts he social statement officially on his preference for Nigeria.
When Chelle plays 4-1-2-1-2, Femi poses a threat to Lookman and perhaps Akor Adams.
In Chelle’s flat 4-4-2 constellation, Simon on the right, Chukwueze on the left or maybe, at a stretch, Iwobi in the middle might as well be having sleepless nights if Azeez picks Nigeria.
Azeez remains untried, untested, unknown. Although he has had a breakout season with Millwall in the English Championship this season with 9 goals and 8 assists: respectable numbers for a respectable winger.
That said, he prior escapades have been in the lower trenches of English football, your non league, division 5 leagues. In fact , around 2019 when the likes of Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Osihmen were either playing at senior world cups, Afcon, UEFA cup competitions or premier leagues across Europe, Femi Azeez was playing non-league football for Northwood & Wealdson or Hanwell Town.
Yes, he is a big shot in the English Championship this season but it remains to be seen whether he maintains the momentum movingly into seasons to come or he would just fizzle out as a one-season wonder.
It also remains to be seen whether he can transition seamlessly into a fully fledgly fabulous seasoned international with the Super Eagles as, to date, his experience has been in lower to moderate league football.
That said, I will welcome Femi Azeez with open arms. I like his dexterity ambidextrous qualities as he can use his right and left feet with equal level of effectiveness, making him a versatile option to Nigeria up front.
I pray this story proves to be true as we work to introduce, inject and infuse fresh faces, fresh legs, fresh vitality into the Super Eagles in the ongoing rebuilding efforts.
Deo thank you. Reason you’re just better than this Dr Drey that’s always negative especially when he has selfish position to defend (laugh,)
If only NFF were an ideal organization (checking up on injured players, encouraging those with form blips and NOT OWING WAGES AND BONUSES), Nigeria should have forgotten they are dominating the continent and challenging the best nations of the world.
But, no, NFF is decrepit, evil, dark and cowardly run by lilliputian and blabbermouths so unfortunate to propel our football at these times and remorselessly driving the game to death
Sly. Though you are right with nff. I think we need to just forget about those guys in nff. We have been shouting all these years because of them. Let us enjoy ourselves here.
What do you think of femu Azeez. How can he help super eagles.
No vex. The point I wanted to make is that there are several talents (not home based players oh) that really are drawn to playing for us but corruption, lack of planning by the NFF would have hindered such drive for the longest time.
I know so many people here have listed many names that when called up, will make Eagles more super but most likely, they dread NFF because those guys are so dark and evil.
If only they were “angels”, by now, we would have forgotten we were dominating africa with ease and instead are troubling the world.
Any young, schooled-from-young-age-in-football-nuances player is welcome to the Eagles.
Let them either play their way to unstoppable status or oblivion.
Not affidavit age players from npfl.
أهلاً بك في الوطن الأم.
Decent player.
Kinda reminds me of Raphinha, in looks and playing style.
Skillful, fast, uses both feet, shoots well from distance.
He may have a problem with the physicality of African football. He will need to toughen up a bit, add more muscle.
BTW, let’s hope his enthusiasm to play for Naija does not fizzle out when he realizes he’s now doing business with CHRONIC DEBTORS!
Unsettled gbese everywhere. They won’t even reimburse his flight ticket on time.
A complicated mess of a football federation.
مع وجود فيمي عزيز، سوف يزدهر أونواتشو.